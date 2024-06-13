Reform UK’s party election broadcast: Six words on a screen for four minutes

Reform UK unveiled their party political broadcast on Thursday night (13 June) with no audio and the same six words on-screen for four minutes.

The text read: “Britain is Broken. Britain Needs Reform.”

Reform leader Nigel Farage tweeted the same video, reassuring those who watched the broadcast that their “TV isn’t broken”.

The message aired on the same evening that a new YouGov poll suggested the party has overtaken the Conservatives for the first time ahead of next month’s general election.

In the survey, Reform were put on 19 per cent, ahead of the Tories on 18 per cent.

Labour remained top on 37 per cent.