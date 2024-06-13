The EU-sized hole in Starmer’s ‘growth, growth, growth’ manifesto…

Growth is our core business,” Keir Starmer said as he unveiled a Labour manifesto aimed squarely at reassuring disaffected Conservative supporters who have not yet moved into the Labour column.

“Growth, growth, growth” is Starmer’s equivalent of Tony Blair’s “education, education, education”. With some, but not all, tax rises ruled out, Labour would need to grow the economy to honour Starmer’s “no return to austerity” pledge, because he would inherit £20bn of Tory public spending cuts. He argued that repeating the growth levels of the Blair-Brown governments would raise tens of billions of pounds a year for public services.

Seeking “a mandate for economic growth” doesn’t make it happen. Starmer admitted there is “no magic wand”, but insisted he had “a plan for growth”. However, there’s a new cloud on Labour’s horizon that it doesn’t want to talk about.