Comment

Why are our party leaders refusing to talk about Europe?

Our relationship with the continent is the biggest challenge of our time, writes former deputy prime minister Michael Heseltine. Yet our political leaders are so afraid of the far right’s grip on this country that they refuse to do anything about it

Sunday 26 May 2024 10:55 BST
Comments
Former deputy PM Lord Michael Heseltine
Former deputy PM Lord Michael Heseltine (PA)

We are now at the start of what I foresee will be the most dishonest election of modern times.

What are the issues this country should be discussing? The state of our economy, defence and environment, the need to level up our society, control immigration and restore Britain’s standing in the world. None of these issues can be honestly addressed in isolation from our relationship with Europe.

Yet Europe is the no-go area.

