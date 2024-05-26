A Sky News presenter clashed with Nigel Farage after the former Ukip leader claimed there are British Muslims who "loathe" much of what the country stands for in a live interview on Sunday, 26 May.

The Reform UK founder told Sir Trevor Phillips: "Some of the recent surveys [say] that 46 per cent of British Muslims support Hamas."

Sir Trevor previously wrote in the Times that his family heritage is Fulani and Mandinka Muslims.

Clashing with Mr Farage, Sir Trevor asked the former politician: "Put yourself in the shoes of a British Muslim, can you imagine how offensive that feels?”

Mr Farage responded by asking: "How many people from your community fail to speak English?"