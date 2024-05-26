Independent TV
01:14
Rishi Sunak justifies introducing national service for teenagers: ‘Democratic values under threat’
Rishi Sunak has explained the Conservatives’ justification for their plans to introduce National Service for 18-year-olds if they are voted back in at the 4 July general election.
Young people will be required to complete a full-time placement in the armed forces for 12 months or spend one weekend a month for a year “volunteering” in their community, the Tories said.
In a new video on Sunday, 26 May, the prime minister described how National Service would give teenagers “valuable skills” and “make our country more secure.”
“Britain today faces a future that is more dangerous and more divided,” he said.
