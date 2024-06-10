Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

It’s been more than four years since the UK officially left the European Union, but that doesn’t mean the conversation about Brexit and its impact is over.

On Monday, Sir Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, pledged to push for Britain to rejoin the European single market and eventually the EU.

Unveiling his general election manifesto, Sir Ed said repairing the UK’s damaged relationship with Europe will lower shop prices and create more job opportunities for young people across Europe.

He emphasised that the Liberal Democrats are a “pro-European party” and that Britain “needs to be back at the heart of Europe.”

In his speech, he also criticised the Conservatives for damaging the UK’s relationship with its closest neighbours.

