Should the UK rejoin the EU single market? Join The Independent Debate
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said he wanted to fix the UK’s broken relationship with Europe after Brexit, in a bid to win the support of millions of voters who want closer ties with the bloc
It’s been more than four years since the UK officially left the European Union, but that doesn’t mean the conversation about Brexit and its impact is over.
On Monday, Sir Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, pledged to push for Britain to rejoin the European single market and eventually the EU.
Unveiling his general election manifesto, Sir Ed said repairing the UK’s damaged relationship with Europe will lower shop prices and create more job opportunities for young people across Europe.
He emphasised that the Liberal Democrats are a “pro-European party” and that Britain “needs to be back at the heart of Europe.”
In his speech, he also criticised the Conservatives for damaging the UK’s relationship with its closest neighbours.
Now we want to know what you think. Do you think the UK should rejoin the European single market?
Should Brexit, as Sir Ed is suggesting, be reversed? And does the Lib Dem’s freshly unveiled manifesto give you food for thought as polling day looms?
