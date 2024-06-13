Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Nigel Farage has mocked Rishi Sunak after a Tory candidate used pictures of the Reform UK leader on her leaflets.

The arch-Brexiteer, who is standing against Mr Sunak in the general election, is plastered across the leaflets of right-wing Conservative Dame Andrea Jenkyns. Mr Sunak, meanwhile, is nowhere to be seen on the leaflets, which also make no reference to the Conservative Party or use of its branding.

Sticking the boot into the prime minister, Mr Farage said on X: “Andrea Jenkyns could have used a picture of Rishi. I wonder why she didn’t?”

It is highly unusual for a candidate to use pictures of a rival party leader on their campaign literature and hints at the threat posed by Mr Farage to Tory MPs. It also demonstrates Mr Sunak’s lack of support nationally, with Dame Andrea deliberately opting to keep him off the document

Dame Andrea shuns the Conservative party and leader and describes herself instead as a “northern, independent voice”.

Nigel Farage at his birthday party with Aaron Banks, Andrea Jenkyns and Liz Truss in the background ( Andrea Jenkyns/Twitter )

Mr Farage’s Reform party is standing against the Conservatives in 605 seats across the country and threatens to split the right-wing vote, depriving Mr Sunak of majorities in tens of seats.

Dame Andrea defended her decision to include pictures of Mr Farage on her leaflets, suggesting she was simply putting the “country first”.

“Lots of excitement over my leaflet today... all conservatives must be prepared to come together to prevent a socialist supermajority and the end of Britain as we know it,” she said.

Former Tory MP Sir Charles Walker said Ms Jenkyns should have stood for Mr Farage’s party and it was “disloyal” to include the Reform leader on her leaflets.

Mr Farage arrives at a fundraiser for Donald Trump, hosted by former Neighbours star Holly Valance (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

The senior Conservative told LBC: “It’s not and it’s not acceptable, because Nigel Farage has said on many occasions, probably most recently this morning, that he wants to destroy the Conservative Party.

“If Andrea feels so disappointed in the Conservative Party, which she is, she should have stood for Reform, and Nigel Farage and Mr Tice would have welcomed her into Reform.”

Launching his campaign in Clacton, in Essex, Mr Farage promised to lead a political revolt against the Conservatives and Labour.

He has also revealed plans to take over the Conservatives after the general election, with Tory MPs leaving the party to join Reform.

Former PM and now foreign secretary David Cameron said Ms Jenkyns had asked for an endorsement from him to put on her leaflet, which does not appear to be included.

And he said those voting for Reform are only going to make a Labour government more likely.

Lord Cameron told Times Radio: “The things they want are things only a Conservative government can deliver. And by voting Reform, you make them less likely, not more likely.”