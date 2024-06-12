Jump to content
Independent
US election
Comment

Sky News leaders’ interviews: Rishi Sunak looked defeated, while Keir Starmer just kept talking

Two evasive politicians won markedly different receptions from the studio audience in Grimsby – and the wider TV audience at home, writes John Rentoul

Wednesday 12 June 2024 23:09 BST
YouGov’s instant opinion poll found that 64 per cent of the TV audience thought Starmer did better, while only 36 per cent said Sunak (Sky News)

The studio audience in Grimsby was presented with two evasive politicians, but one has not been in power yet and the other has, which meant that they were treated differently.

Keir Starmer was almost physically dismantled on stage by a deceptively understated Beth Rigby, the Sky News presenter, who started by asking whether he meant it at the previous election when he said Jeremy Corbyn would make “a great prime minister”.

The Labour leader didn’t answer the question. “I was certain that we would lose the 2019 election,” he said.

