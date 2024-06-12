The studio audience in Grimsby was presented with two evasive politicians, but one has not been in power yet and the other has, which meant that they were treated differently.

Keir Starmer was almost physically dismantled on stage by a deceptively understated Beth Rigby, the Sky News presenter, who started by asking whether he meant it at the previous election when he said Jeremy Corbyn would make “a great prime minister”.

The Labour leader didn’t answer the question. “I was certain that we would lose the 2019 election,” he said.