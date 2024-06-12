Independent TV
Former local Tory chair applauded for challenging Sunak on Partygate: ‘People have long memories’
A former local Conservative Party chair was applauded for reminding Rishi Sunak that the public has “long memories” during Wednesday’s general election debate.
The woman, who introduced herself as Amy from Leeds, told the prime minister she was “ashamed” by actions from the Tory government and admitted she was now an undecided voter.
After pressing Mr Sunak on his decision to leave last week’s D-Day commemorations early, she warned that the British public will not forget other Tory scandals - including Partygate.
“I just think we have long memories in this country,” Amy said, drawing applause from the audience.
