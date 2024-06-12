Keir Starmer freezes after being called ‘political robot’ during debate

Sir Keir Starmer was taken off guard when he was described as a “political robot” by a member of the audience during Wednesday evening’s Sky News debate.

After a discussion with host Beth Rigby, the Labour leader took questions from the public in Grimsby.

“I admired how in touch you were with the public when you were a solicitor and director of public prosecutions for the CPS,” an audience member, from Yorkshire, began.

“But over the last year... You seem more like a political robot. How are you going to convince others like me to vote for you?”

The question drew laughter from others in the crowd and saw Sir Keir pause for a few seconds before responding.