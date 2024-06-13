Labour’s manifesto is a case of ‘never mind the detail, feel the buzz’

“So let me be crystal clear,” said Keir Starmer, six words that make wise voters start counting their spoons.

But it was a case of never mind the detail, feel the buzz, as hundreds of activists, MPs, peers and the odd celeb packed into a brightly lit foyer to hear a soon-to-be PM set out his manifesto.

And there it was in all its shiny, promising, glossy freshness: 23,000 words of carefully-honed opacity over 131 pages, 33 carrying pictures of Starmer himself.