Labour’s manifesto is a case of ‘never mind the detail, feel the buzz’
There was ‘no rabbit out of the hat’ in the surprise-free launch, but the PM-in-waiting made a virtue of it, writes Joe Murphy
“So let me be crystal clear,” said Keir Starmer, six words that make wise voters start counting their spoons.
But it was a case of never mind the detail, feel the buzz, as hundreds of activists, MPs, peers and the odd celeb packed into a brightly lit foyer to hear a soon-to-be PM set out his manifesto.
And there it was in all its shiny, promising, glossy freshness: 23,000 words of carefully-honed opacity over 131 pages, 33 carrying pictures of Starmer himself.
