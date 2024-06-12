Oops! Rishi is not the first leader to trip up talking about how tough it was growing up
The prime minister has been widely mocked for recalling how his parents made him 'go without' satellite TV as a sacrifice in childhood. But, says Sean O’Grady, too many politicians feel the pressure to open up about their past
Despite his best efforts to make himself sound like the product of “an NHS family”, so devoted to the helping the impoverished community around them that they couldn’t even afford Sky television, Rishi Sunak’s attempts to mould his past to suit the peculiar prejudices of the British electorate are not proving that successful.
There’s no doubt, surely, that his parents, East African Asians who migrated to the UK in the 1960s, worked hard and did their best for their families. His dad was a GP in the NHS (self-employed, as are they all), and mum was a pharmacist who ended up with a sizeable business. They were enterprising and prosperous enough to pay the considerable fees to send Rishi to a top public school (Winchester), which gave him an excellent start in life.
There’s also no doubt that he suffered from racism, which is an extremely painful thing. But sometimes he downplays his relatively priviledged background in an almost comical fashion. The anecdote about doing without a Sky satellite dish in his ill-fated ITV interview is one such example.
