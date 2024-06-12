Jump to content

Archie Mitchell
Wednesday 12 June 2024 07:34
Comments
Close
Sunak apologises for D-Day events 'running over' during interview

Rishi Sunak complained the D-Day commemorations ‘ran over’ when he turned up late to the TV interview he skipped them for.

The prime minister was condemned for failing to attend some of the events to mark the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy last week, so he could return home for a sitdown with ITV that was finally aired on Tuesday evening.

But despite leaving for that interview, Mr Sunak was still late for the pre-recorded chat - and apologised to the presenter before the conversation began.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologised to the presenter for turning up late to the interview
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologised to the presenter for turning up late to the interview (PA Wire)

Meeting ITV’s Paul Brand, the PM said: “Very nice to see you, sorry to have kept you… it all just ran over, it was incredible, but it just ran over, so apologies for keeping you.”

Click here for our live coverage of the general election campaign.

Mr Brand asked if it was a powerful trip and whether it was particularly pertinent against the backdrop of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Mr Sunak added: “I have not seen President Biden’s remarks but that is the echo of what he said.”

And the prime minister said he met “lots” of veterans, speaking to “almost everyone who was there”.

The prime minister skipped out on the international ceremony attended by other world leaders, including US president Joe Biden and French president Emmanuel Macron, to mark the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings.

Lord Cameron alongside France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Olaf Scholz and Joe Biden
Lord Cameron alongside France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Olaf Scholz and Joe Biden (Abaca Press/Alamy Live News/PA Wire)

He instead returned to the UK to take part in the ITV interview in which he sought to defend his claims about Labour’s tax plans after criticism from the head of the Treasury and the UK’s statistics watchdog.

He left foreign secretary and ex-PM David Cameron in his place, leading to a group picture of world leaders without the PM present.

Amid the fallout of the blunder, Mr Sunak was forced to insist he was not planning to quit before the 4 July general election. And he was condemned by members of his own top team, with policing minister Chris Philp saying he was “surprised and disappointed” by the PM’s decision to leave early.

More follows....

