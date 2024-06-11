Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party is just a point behind the Tories, a new poll released after Rishi Sunak’s manifesto launch shows.

The survey, by YouGov, puts Labour on 38, the Tories on 18, Reform 17, Lib Dems 15 and Greens 8.

Rishi Sunak unveiled pledges on tax cuts as he sought to turn the tide of his disastrous election campaign.

The prime minister promised to cut national insurance by 2p, and scrap it entirely within five years for the self-employed.

Rishi Sunak at his party’s election launch ( REUTERS )

Labour hit back at the plans, saying they would lead to higher borrowing, rising interest rates and ultimately “4,800 more on your mortgage”.

The new poll shows the Conservatives have fallen to 18 per cent, down one point on last week.

But Reform is snapping at their heels, going up by one point to 17 per cent.

The survey was carried out throughout Monday and on Tuesday morning, just ahead of the manifesto launch.

Labour is still far in the lead, but has lost three points over the past week.

Earlier Mr Farage was at the centre of controversy after he pulled out of a high-profile BBC interview as his party faced a row over whether the UK should have appeased Hitler.

The former Ukip leader was due to take part in a Panorama special with Nick Robinson, set to have been broadcast on Tuesday night.

But it was pulled from the schedule and postponed.

More follows ...