Rishi Sunak admits it is ‘harder’ to buy a house under Tories

Rishi Sunak has admitted it has become harder for people to buy their first home under the Conservatives.

Speaking to Nick Robinson as part of the BBC’s Panorama interviews, the prime minister pledged to “make sure that we support young people in to great jobs so they can save for that deposit.”

Mr Robinson intervened to say most young people are not worried about the deposit or stamp duty, adding they cannot afford to leave their parents’ home.

“When I speak to people it is the deposit that is the biggest challenge,” Mr Sunak replied.

It comes as the Tory manifesto is due to be released on Tuesday, 11 June.