Wes Streeting labels Tory manifesto ‘most expensive panic attack in history’

The Tory manifesto will be the “most expensive panic attack in history”, Labour’s Wes Streeting has said.

Rishi Sunak’s pledges will be launched today, including an expected a tax break for landlords and help for first-time buyers.

Reports have suggested another 2p cut to national insurance will also be in the manifesto.

The Tory manifesto launch on Tuesday, 11 June, comes after a bruising few days in Mr Sunak’s campaign in which he dismissed resignation rumours after his early departure from D-Day commemorations in France.

Labour’s manifesto will be launched on Thursday.