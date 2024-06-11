Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak is to make a desperate appeal on tax cuts as he seeks to turn the tide of his disastrous election campaign.

The prime minister will unveil the pledges in the Conservative manifesto in what is one of his last major throws of the dice before polling day.

But Labour has hit back at the plans, with Keir Starmer accusing Mr Sunak of producing a “Jeremy Corbyn-style” document.

The Labour leader said the Tories were “building this sort of Jeremy Corbyn-style manifesto where anything you want can go in it. None of it is costed.”

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrive at an event to launch the Conservative Party’s manifesto ( REUTERS )

He added: “The money’s not there for the Tories’ desperation. And what they’re producing is a recipe for five more years of chaos.”

Labour has previously described the manifesto as “the most expensive panic attack in history”.

The Tory leader will draw upon the spirit of Mrs Thatcher as he launches his manifesto.

He will say that as the party of Thatcher and Nigel Lawson, the former chancellor, the Tories believe in “sound money” and will ensure “lower welfare so we can lower taxes”.

The package is reported to add up to nearly £20bn of tax cuts and public spending, including another £2.4bn for new training places for doctors and nurses.

He will outline plans to cut national insurance by a further 2p, but not to scrap inheritance tax, as he fights for his political life, despite fears from his MPs the move will do little to move the dial on the election.

The manifesto launch is being held at Silverstone ( Getty Images )

He has already pledged not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT and to introduce a “triple lock plus” to prevent pensioners paying income tax on the state pension.

He has also doubled down on his claims Labour is preparing a £2,000 tax bombshell for households, even after the figure was rubbished by the Treasury.

But even as he prepares to try to revive his party’s flagging fortunes, he was forced to admit that aspiration has become much harder under the Tories.

In an interview with the BBC’s Nick Robinson on Monday night, the prime minister admitted the dream of home ownership, a key part of the Margaret Thatcher revolution in the 1980s, had become much harder under the modern-day Tories.

Sir Keir Starmer has derided the Conservative manifesto - by comparing it to Labour’s 2019 manifesto, while on the campaign trail (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Conservatives say their ambition is to scrap national insurance when it is financially responsible to do so, a policy Labour says will cost £46bn by 2030.

More follows ...