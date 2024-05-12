It has become a standing joke at Westminster. Keir Starmer bangs on about being “the son of a toolmaker,” while Rishi Sunak constantly reminds us his father was a GP and his mother ran a pharmacy. The rolling of eyes in the Westminster village won’t stop them repeating their favourite lines many times before the election.

Yet a revealing opinion poll shared with me by More in Common shows their declarations have sailed over the heads of voters. Only 11 per cent of people know Starmer’s father was a toolmaker, while 18 per cent know Sunak’s father was a family doctor.