Exclusive polling reveals the public don’t care if you’re a classy worker – or working class
New data has shown that, despite emphasising their roots, most voters don’t actually seem to care about the class backgrounds of Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer. Andrew Grice explains what that could mean for both men’s election strategies
It has become a standing joke at Westminster. Keir Starmer bangs on about being “the son of a toolmaker,” while Rishi Sunak constantly reminds us his father was a GP and his mother ran a pharmacy. The rolling of eyes in the Westminster village won’t stop them repeating their favourite lines many times before the election.
Yet a revealing opinion poll shared with me by More in Common shows their declarations have sailed over the heads of voters. Only 11 per cent of people know Starmer’s father was a toolmaker, while 18 per cent know Sunak’s father was a family doctor.
