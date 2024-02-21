Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A biography has shed new light on Keir Starmer’s rise from working-class roots in Surrey to knocking on the door of No 10 as Labour leader.

The Tom Baldwin biography offers never-before-seen details into the lawyer turned politician’s life, including the “very tough life” of his beloved brother Nick, his frustration with Jeremy Corbyn, a brief dalliance with Trotskyism, and his lifelong obsession with Arsenal football club.

Here The Independent recaps the key revelations from Keir Starmer: The Biography

Keir was teased for being a “macho man” at Oxford

Starmer joined the Oxford University Labour Club in his time at the university, at a time when hard left politics were popular on campus. There is one reference to him the the Labour Club’s student newspaper: ‘I am not one to deny the existence of macho politics. Now just look at Keir – “I am not macho and this is not a Talking Heads jacket so just shut your bloody mouth – Starmer.”’

His university peer and still close friend Alex Harvey describes experiencing Starmer’s longstanding hard-work mentality on a holiday in France: “As soon as he arrived, Keir went off for a five-mile run in the searing heat, then staggered back when everyone else was sitting around.”

“It was like he had to almost destroy himself before he could chill out.”

He considered resigning often under Corbyn

Starmer’s fractious relationship with previous Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is now well-documented. However during Mr Corbyn’s tenure, it was a much more closely guarded secret.

Biographer Tom Baldwin suggests that allegations of antisemitism in the Labour Party weighed heavy on the new leader’s mind. Starmer says he got to a point where he considered leaving regularly: “I did question myself the whole time about whether I should stay on or leave. But I thought, on balance, it’s better to fight it from the inside.”

Starmer book (Family handout/Harper Collins)

He shared a cheap flat above a brothel

When Keir Starmer first moved to London, he lived in a rundown flat in the north of the city. Starmer and his friends lived a low-cost bohemian lifestyle of cheap drinks, burning furniture to stay warm – and once finding a dead pigeon in the water tank.

“The flat was really grotty,” he says, “but it was cheap, you know I was with mates, we were young and having a good time”.

Below the flat operated a sauna and massage parlour, the landlord having been jailed the year prior for making money from prostitution.

Starmer Book (Family handout/Harper Collins)

Fiercely protective of his siblings and Nick’s “very tough” life

Keir Starmer is the middle child of four siblings: two sisters and a brother. His younger siblings, Katy and Nick are twins, while he has one older sister, Ana. They all grew up together, in a house of six, with their parents.

‘I shared a bunk bed with my brother in a room with an airing cupboard and just enough space for a couple of small desks where we’d do our homework,’ Starmer says.

His younger brother Nick has learning difficulties due to complications at birth. Starmer has spoken candidly for the first time about his relationship in the new biography: “We were a family of six, so it didn’t feel lonely and I shared a room with him, but Nick didn’t have many friends and got called ‘thick’ or ‘stupid’ by other kids.’

“Even now I try to avoid using words like that to describe anyone”.

Football is a major part of his life

Starmer has made no secret of his love of football, known for playing five-a-side every Sunday in his constituency. This new bioraphy addresses his passion in new detail. Starmer describes the feeling of watching a last-minute winning goal in a stadium:

“Everyone stands up, hands in the air,” he once said, “like there’s a magnet in the sky above the stadium.”

His school friend Mark Adams describes how genuine his love of the game is: “If most politicians try to invent a love of football to make themselves appear more normal, Keir probably needs to downplay the football side of things because he really is pretty obsessive about it all.”