Wes Streeting quotes viral meme during James Cleverly clash: ‘Sure, Jan’

Wes Streeting referenced the “sure Jan” meme as he clashed with James Cleverly following the Sky News leaders debate on Wednesday, 12 June.

The home secretary and the shadow health secretary had a heated conversation after Mr Cleverly repeated Tory claims that Labour would increase taxes for the average household by more than £2,000 a year.

Mr Streeting pulled faces before referencing a Brady Bunch scene that is often used as a meme to dismiss a fictitious story.

It came after Sir Keir Starmer insisted that Labour’s general election manifesto, which will be launched on Thursday, will not contain any “tax surprises” for voters.