US election
Slippery Starmer took a bruising in the Sky News Q&A – but the real loser was Snippy Rishi

The Labour leader was evasive in his handling of questions, but the prime minister was openly heckled at every turn, writes Joe Murphy

Wednesday 12 June 2024 23:23 BST
A snap poll found Starmer was the winner of the contest by two to one
A snap poll found Starmer was the winner of the contest by two to one (Sky News)

We are barely halfway through this election campaign, and TV audiences have started playing Keir Starmer bingo.

A groan chorused through the Sky News studio when the Labour leader managed to sneak, unasked, into his TV interview that “my wife works in the NHS”. Five minutes later, the audience erupted into guffaws when he found an excuse to reveal – who knew? – “my dad was a toolmaker”.

People, please stop! This sort of behaviour is only likely to encourage Starmer to carry on doing it. The manifesto launch will be laden with references to worthy Starmer relatives.

