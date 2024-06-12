We are barely halfway through this election campaign, and TV audiences have started playing Keir Starmer bingo.

A groan chorused through the Sky News studio when the Labour leader managed to sneak, unasked, into his TV interview that “my wife works in the NHS”. Five minutes later, the audience erupted into guffaws when he found an excuse to reveal – who knew? – “my dad was a toolmaker”.

People, please stop! This sort of behaviour is only likely to encourage Starmer to carry on doing it. The manifesto launch will be laden with references to worthy Starmer relatives.