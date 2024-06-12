Jeers and laughter: Audience have their say on Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer were grilled by Beth Rigby and her audience during Wednesday evening’s Sky News debate.

As they stood on stage in Grimsby, the two leaders were challenged on their general election plans and promises ahead of next month’s vote.

Mr Sunak was grilled on Rwanda flights and strikes, while Sir Keir was quizzed on his plans for tackling the cost of living crisis.

There were moments when both leaders drew groans and laughter from the audience as they tried to win over the public.

Here, The Independent takes a look at the strongest audience reactions from the debate.