With smaller parties on the rise, PM Starmer may need to watch his left flank

Could this be the election when the smaller parties benefit from a public revolt against the two main ones? Unusually, the latest opinion polls show the Conservatives and Labour both losing support. In recent elections, the big two squeezed the smaller parties during the campaign – but this time it’s different.

In 2017, the Tories and Labour hoovered up 82 per cent of the votes between them. In 2019, they shared 78 per cent. But in the latest polls, their combined share averages just 64 per cent. The latest YouGov survey puts it at 56 per cent.

It’s partly the Farage effect. Since Nigel Farage returned to the front line, the Tories are down four points and Labour three, while his Reform UK is up five points, according to David Cowling, the BBC’s former head of political research.