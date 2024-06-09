Jump to content
The Independent view

Labour and the Tories must stop avoiding the difficult issues

Editorial: As the two main parties prepare to unveil their manifestos, the time has come for a more candid debate about how they will tackle the biggest problems facing this country

Sunday 09 June 2024 18:52 BST
Comments
The public would take more notice if the parties took several issues out of their ‘too difficult’ box
The public would take more notice if the parties took several issues out of their ‘too difficult’ box (PA)

When the political parties unveil their manifestos this week, they have an opportunity to engage voters who have not yet tuned into the election and might not do so. Worryingly, a survey by Techne UK for The Independent found that 20 per cent of people have already decided not to vote, and some experts think we might see the lowest turnout in modern history.

That would not be a surprise given that many voters have written off Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives but have not yet been won over by Keir Starmer’s Labour Party. Labour’s 20-point opinion poll lead has encouraged Sir Keir to run a safety-first campaign. So far, the Tories appear to be appealing to their core vote to limit the scale of the defeat they expect on 4 July, rather than talking to the whole country.

Naturally, all parties want to play to their strengths and attack their opponents’ weaknesses. But this has resulted in a very narrow election agenda, contributing to a lack of excitement about the election and the absence of much hope for a better future. The manifestos offer the parties a chance to have a more honest conversation with the public about the huge challenges facing the next government. If they take it, more people would probably turn out on 4 July, which would be a good thing.

