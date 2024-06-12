Keir Starmer confuses Grimsby with Hull during election debate

Sir Keir Starmer appeared to confuse Grimsby and Hull during Wednesday evening’s general election debate.

The Labour leader took questions from Sky News political editor Beth Rigby and members of the audience as he attempted to win over the public ahead of next month’s vote.

At one point, Sir Keir noted that he was impressed with apprentices he had met “here in Hull” - despite standing on stage 35 miles away.

In another awkward moment, he was described as a “political robot” by someone in the audience.