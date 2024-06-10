Many of the assumptions made regarding the imposition of higher VAT tax on private schools are unlikely to ever happen.

Private schools are businesses in a competitive market. In order to stay in business, they will either have to absorb the extra cost, or pass it on in fees – just to remain viable. Any of these businesses that can not manage will disappear and others will fill the void. Demand will still be there.

We ought to remember that state schools have suffered 14 years of cutbacks in budgets and have had to cope. It is the private schools’ turn to adapt and survive.