Angela Rayner had a very successful debate... against Liz Truss

There were already too many people on stage in the BBC’s seven-way debate, including two politicians from Scotland and Wales representing parties most people cannot vote for. But Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader, introduced an eighth participant by repeatedly attacking Liz Truss for having “crashed the economy”.

Rayner gave a strong performance in a crowded, disconnected and occasionally disorderly format, speaking on behalf of the imminent Labour government. She had been placed, by the luck of the draw, next to Penny Mordaunt, representing the Conservative Party, who was at the end of the row, which meant that the main debate was at that end, with the other parties like a chorus offering a commentary on them.

The commentary from the minor parties was mostly “Labour and the Tories are the same”, to which Rayner had two answers. One was that she was going to be honest and not promise things that had not been costed – so no, she was not going to promise to lift the two-child limit on benefits.