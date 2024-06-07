For Penny Mordaunt, this TV debate will be the ultimate sacrifice

Spare a thought, if you can bear it, for Penny Mordaunt, leader of the House of Commons, naval reservist and one-time party leadership hopeful. Tonight, she will be on the TV debate panel of seven, standing in for the prime minister. She’ll be doing her duty, her own version of national service.

In a bizarre performance at the last Tory conference, she told the assembled septuagenarians and octogenarians to “stand up and fight”, irrespective, presumably, of dodgy knees and arthritic hips. This evening, she will have to do some unarmed combat herself, notably with Nigel Farage, the smuggest man in Britain right now; and Angela Rayner, recently victorious from her own tussle with the media. Mordaunt will come under some sustained bombardment.

How, then, will Mordaunt deal with what we may well learn to call D-Day-gate? This hideously embarrassing blunder has turned even worse thanks to the PM’s social media apology (not exactly the right touch), veteran outrage and the rumour that he never wanted to honour the heroes and the fallen in Normandy in the first place.