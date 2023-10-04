Penny Mordaunt demands people ‘stand up and fight’ 12 times in bizarre speech

Penny Mordaunt said ‘stand up and fight’ 12 times in a bizarre speech at the Conservative Party Conference.

On 4 October, Rishi Sunak closed the annual gathering of Tory politicians held this year in Manchester, but not before the Leader of the House of Commons delivered a rallying speech which appeared to give nod to ex-prime minister of the 1980s, Margaret Thatcher.

Addressing the conference, she said, "stand up and fight for the freedoms we have won against socialism, whether it is made of velvet or iron."

She walked off to rapturous applause, but left many rather puzzled.