Labour took a risk calling Sunak a liar – but come polling day, it will pay off
More voters will remember Rishi Sunak’s lie than the false claim that Labour might raise taxes – but both parties have a lesson to learn when they unveil their manifestos next week, warns Andrew Grice
To promote their misleading claim Labour would increase taxes on working households by £2,000, the Conservatives issued a video of a flying red piggy bank and the message: “If you think Labour will win, start saving…”
Labour replied with an ad showing Rishi Sunak with a blue piggy bank, saying he “just can’t stop telling porkies”.
Labour added that Sunak “lied about NHS waiting lists. Lied about the cost of living. Lied about small boats. What else is he lying about?”
