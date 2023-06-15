Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The long-awaited investigation by MPs on the privileges committee into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament over the Partygate scandal has finally been published.

The findings come more than a year after the inquiry was first commissioned by the former prime minister, in a move which failed to prevent his unceremonious ousting from Downing Street less than three months later, swiftly followed by that of his immediate successor.

Despite Mr Johnson dramatically stepping down as an MP days before the 30,000-word report was published, thereby averting the risk of an embarrasing by-election triggered by its findings, the former PM still saw to it that the document arrived in a haze of controversy.

Having already infuriated the committee with his accusations of a “kangaroo court”, Mr Johnson launched a “desperate” last-ditch attempt to discredit the report on the eve of publication, calling for senior Tory Sir Bernard Jenkin to resign from the committee over fresh claims that he had also breached lockdown rules.

You can read the report in full here: