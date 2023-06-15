✕ Close Privileges Committee finds Boris Johnson misled Parliament

Boris Johnson is facing his final disgrace as the lies he told over Partygate have finally been laid bare.

Mr Johnson committed “repeated contempts” of Parliament by deliberately misleading MPs with his partygate denials before being complicit in a campaign of abuse and intimidation, the cross-party investigation found.

In a damning report, the Privileges Committee recommended a 90-day suspension which would have paved the way for a by-election for the former prime minister if he had not quit the Commons in anticipation.

Though his resignation means he will escape that punishment, the committee recommended he should not receive the pass granting access to Parliament which is normally given to former MPs.

In its conclusions the committee accused the former prime minister of launching “an attack on our democratic institutions”.

Mr Johnson hit out at what he called a “deranged conclusion”, accusing the Tory-majority group of MPs he has repeatedly sought to disparage of lying.

He called the committee led by Labour veteran Harriet Harman “beneath contempt” and claimed its 14-month investigation had delivered “what is intended to be the final knife-thrust in a protracted political assassination”.