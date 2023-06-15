Boris Johnson report – live: Ex-PM’s final disgrace as Partygate lies finally laid bare
Boris Johnson committed “repeated contempts” of Parliament by deliberately misleading MPs with his partygate denials, privileges committee finds
Privileges Committee finds Boris Johnson misled Parliament
Boris Johnson is facing his final disgrace as the lies he told over Partygate have finally been laid bare.
Mr Johnson committed “repeated contempts” of Parliament by deliberately misleading MPs with his partygate denials before being complicit in a campaign of abuse and intimidation, the cross-party investigation found.
In a damning report, the Privileges Committee recommended a 90-day suspension which would have paved the way for a by-election for the former prime minister if he had not quit the Commons in anticipation.
Though his resignation means he will escape that punishment, the committee recommended he should not receive the pass granting access to Parliament which is normally given to former MPs.
In its conclusions the committee accused the former prime minister of launching “an attack on our democratic institutions”.
Mr Johnson hit out at what he called a “deranged conclusion”, accusing the Tory-majority group of MPs he has repeatedly sought to disparage of lying.
He called the committee led by Labour veteran Harriet Harman “beneath contempt” and claimed its 14-month investigation had delivered “what is intended to be the final knife-thrust in a protracted political assassination”.
The 7 most damning findings from the report into Boris Johnson misleading parliament
A damning report by parliament‘s privileges committee has concluded that Boris Johnson misled parliament and recommended that he should be barred from having a parliamentary security pass in future.
The 106 page document, put together by the cross-party group of MPs with a Tory majority, is packed with detail and arguments.
Here are the seven most damning sections. Jon Stone reports:
The 7 most damning findings from the report into Boris Johnson misleading parliament
The privileges committee report is packed with detailed criticism of the former prime minister
Watch: Lord Heseltine slams Boris Johnson's 'pack of lies' as report finds ex-PM misled Parliament
Now we know why Boris jumped. He was pushed
Boris Johnson has plunged, in semi-tragic Shakespearean fashion, from being his party’s greatest asset to its most gruesome liability. he lied and he lied again, writes Sean O’Grady.
Read Sean’s full analysis here:
Now we know why Boris jumped. He was pushed
Boris Johnson has plunged, in semi-tragic Shakespearean fashion, from being his party’s greatest asset to its most gruesome liability. he lied and he lied again, writes Sean O’Grady
Report lays bare Johnson’s contempt for MPs
The report laid bare Mr Johnson’s growing contempt for MPs on the committee and its probe into his conduct, Archie Mitchell reports:
In a letter sent to MPs on the Privileges Committee in March, after his televised evidence session before members, Mr Johnson said he wanted to be "emphatic" about his support for the inquiry.
"I have the utmost respect for the integrity of the Committee and all its Members and the work that it is doing," Mr Johnson said in the letter on March 30.
Just months later, responding to the report’s publication on Thursday, Mr Johnson described its conclusions as "deranged".
He said the finding that he had deliberately misled MPs was "a lie" and that the committee’s approach had been "anti-democratic", "beneath contempt" and "the final knife-thrust" in his "protracted political assassination".
Nadine Dorries threatens Tory MPs who back damning report that they face losing their seats
Boris Johnson ultra-loyalist Nadine Dorries has threatened Conservative MPs who vote for the committee’s findings with deselection from their seats.
She also accused the committee of “overreach” and lashed out at its members, who she claimed were biased against Mr Johnson.
She said: “This report has overreached and revealed it’s true pre determined intentions. It’s quite bizarre. Harman declared her position before it began. Jenkins, the most senior MP on committee attended an ACTUAL party.
"Any Conservative MP who would vote for this report is fundamentally not a Conservative and will be held to account by members and the public. Deselections may follow. It’s serious.
"MPs will now have to show this committee what real justice looks like and how it’s done."
Johnson should be banned from public office for life - Covid-19 Bereaved Families
Boris Johnson "should never be allowed to stand for any form of public office again", a campaign group representing families bereaved in the pandemic has said, following the publication of the Privileges Committee report.
David Garfinkel, spokesperson for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK, said: "This is another grim reminder that whilst families like mine were saying goodbye to our loved ones over Zoom, the same prime minister that failed us so badly in the first place was breaking his own rules so he could have a party and a laugh.
"Johnson has shown no remorse. Instead he lied to our faces when he told us that he’d done ‘all he could’ to protect our loved ones.
"He lied again when he said the rules hadn’t been broken in Number 10, and he’s lied ever since when he’s denied it again and again.
"It’s an utter tragedy that Johnson was in charge when the pandemic struck and he should never be allowed to stand for any form of public office again.
"His fall from grace must serve as a lesson to other politicians to act with honesty and to serve the public as a whole - that is the only positive that can come from this."
Johnson is a ‘liar and law-breaker’ - Davey
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey described Boris Johnson as "a liar and law-breaker" in a tweet.
"He’s treated the public with utter disdain," Sir Ed posted.]
"And while these Conservatives fight among themselves again, the country suffers.
"People are fed up. Rishi Sunak should call a General Election and give people the chance to end this charade."
Johnson allies launch fightback against ‘appalling’ and ‘absurd' report findings
A fightback among Boris backers has begun, with Tory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith branding the report’s findings "appalling" and vowing to speak against them "publicly and in the House on Monday", Archie Mitchell reports.
"I’m backing fairness and justice - not kangaroo courts," the Bassetlaw MP said on Twitter, alongside an "I’m backing Boris" graphic.
He said: "I am appalled at what I have read and the spiteful, vindictive and overreaching conclusions of the report. I won’t be supporting the recommendations and will be speaking against them both publicly and in the House on Monday."
Former Tory minister Esther McVey said it was "absurd and utterly unnecessary" to deny Mr Johnson a former MPs Parliamentary pass.
Ms McVey said on Twitter: "Demands calling for Boris to be denied a former MPs pass to parliament are absolutely absurd & utterly unnecessary."
Two MPs recommended Johnson be expelled from parliament completely
Two MPs on the committee sought to recommend Mr Johnson be expelled from parliament completely, Archie Mitchell reports.
SNP member Allan Dorans tabled an amendment to the report on Tuesday afternoon recommending Mr Johnson be "expelled from the House".
He and Labour’s Yvonne Fovargue backed the proposal, but it was rejected by a majority of four to two.
In the end, the Privileges Committee recommended a 90-day suspension from Parliament for the former prime minister, which would have been more than enough to trigger a by-election in Mr Johnson’s seat had he not resigned last week.
Every misleading statement Boris Johnson has made to parliament since the general election
Boris Johnson and his ministers have made at least 27 false statements to parliament since the 2019 general election – and have failed to correct them.
An investigation by The Independent, working with Full Fact, has found that the prime minister made 17 of the statements, while four were made by Matt Hancock as health secretary, two by home secretary Priti Patel, and one each by attorney general Suella Braverman, culture secretary Nadine Dorries, Afghan resettlement minister Victoria Atkins, and Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the House of Commons.
Here are some of the other occasions when Mr Johnson is accused of misleading the Commons. Lizzie Dearden reports:
Revealed: Every false statement Boris Johnson has made since the election
Misleading the country: The prime minister has failed formally to correct at least 17 false statements since the 2019 general election
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies