Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has admitted that the UK was not properly prepared for the Covid pandemic – insisting that the government’s attitude was “completely wrong”.

Speaking at the Covid inquiry, the senior Tory MP said the underlying “doctrine” of the government was that it “would not be possible to stop a pandemic”.

Mr Hancock said it was the focus had been on dealing with the consequences a pandemic rather stopping one – revealing that planning revolved around finding “enough body bags”.

“The attitude the doctrine of the UK was to plan for the consequences of a disaster – can we buy enough body bags, where are we going to bury the dead. And that was completely wrong,” he said.

Mr Hancock also apologised for the families of Covid victims – at one point dramatically turning to address the bereaved in the public seating area.

“I’m profoundly sorry for each death that has occurred,” he told them. “In understand why for some it will be hard to take that apology from me – I understand that. I get it. But it is honest and heartfelt.”

Mr Hancock said the “flawed doctrine” meant that government failed to put enough resources into testing and contact tracing to prevent the spread of any virus.

“Large scale testing did not exist, and large-scale contact tracing did not exist, because it was assumed that as soon as there was community transmission it wouldn’t be possible to stop the spread, and therefore what’s the point in contact tracing. That was completely wrong,” he told the inquiry.

“Of course it’s important to have that in case you fail to stop a pandemic, but central to pandemic planning need to be how do you stop the disaster happening in the first place, how to you supress the virus.”

In written evidence Mr Hancock told the inquiry that he was advised when he came into the role of health secretary in 2018 that the UK was “a world leader” in preparations for the pandemic.

“Whilst this may have been a heartfelt belief, it did not turn out to be the case when faced with what became known as Covid-19. Once we understood the threat from the disease, the lack of concrete preparedness plans became clear.”

Speaking at the inquiry on Tuesday, he said it was based on a very positive assessment of the UK’s readiness by the World Health Organisation [WHO].

“When you’re assured by the leading global authority that the UK is the best prepared in the world, that is quite a significant reassurance”, said Mr Hancock. “That turned out to be wrong.”

Challenged on why he did not enforce changes at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), Mr Hancock pointed the finger at civil servants, telling the inquiry’s lawyer: “There was no recommendation to resolve those problems.”

The ex-health secretary said he was told by officials that the UK had significant plans in place for protective personal equipment (PPE). “The problem was it was extremely hard to get it our fast enough when the crisis hit,” he said.

One testing, he said: “We developed a test in the first few days after the genetic code of Covid-19 was published. The problem was there was no plan in place to scale testing that … we could execute.”

More follows…