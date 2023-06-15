Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson committed multiple contempts of parliament by “deliberately” lying about Partygate and faced a suspension of 90 days, an utterly scathing report by MPs has ruled.

The damining verdict found that the former PM repeatedly misled the Commons and was “complicit in the campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation” of the privileges committee.

The committee said it amounted to “an attack on democratic institutions” and decided that Mr Johnson should be banned from parliament – recommending he is stripped of a former member’s pass.

Read our live coverage of reaction to the Partygate report here: Ex-PM’s final disgrace as lies finally laid bare

Mr Johnson fired back by claiming the committee had reached a “deranged conclusion” to deliver “the final knife-thrust in a protracted political assassination”. The Partygate investigation found:

Boris Johnson mislead parliament five different ways and committed five separate contempts

Found it “highly unlikely” Boris Johnson “genuinely believed” drinks events were in line with rules

Revealed he could be found guilty of further contempt over 16 gatherings at No 10 and Chequers being looked at by police

The privileges committee rejected Mr Johnson’s claim that senior officials advised him Covid rules and guidance had been followed in No 10. In fact, a senior aide warned him against claiming that guidelines were observed.

The committee said Mr Johnson’s denials and explanations of Covid parties at No 10 were “so disingenuous that they were by their very nature deliberate attempts to mislead the committee and the House”.

The MPs’ initial findings were a suspension of over 10 days. But following Mr Johnson’s fierce attack on the committee on Friday – when he dramatically quit parliament – they decided it should be 90 days.

Boris Johnson near his home prior to report’s release (Reuters)

Responding to the final verdict, Mr Johnson called the committee “beneath contempt” and dismissed their findings as “complete tripe”. His decision to stand down in Uxbridge and South Ruislip means he will avoid the 90-day suspension.

The committee found the ex-PM misled the Commons in five different ways:

Claiming Covid rules and guidance were followed at all times in No 10 on four separate occasions

Failing to tell the House “about his own knowledge of the gatherings where the rules or guidance had been broken”

Saying he relied on “repeated reassurances” that rules had not been broken

Insisting on waiting for Sue Gray’s report to be published before he could answer questions in the House, when he had “personal knowledge which he did not reveal”

By claiming that rules and guidance had been followed while he was present at gatherings in No 10 when he “purported to correct the record” in May 2022

In a desparate last-ditch attempt to disparage the committee, Mr Johnson called for its most senior Tory member to resign. He accused Sir Bernard Jenkin of “monstrous hypocrisy” after the Guido Fawkes website reported that Sir Bernad had gone to a drinks party in parliament.

But Mr Johnson was accused of “desperate stuff”, with senior Tories saying his career was now “finished”. Tobias Ellwood said his support in the party base was “changing before our very eyes” into “disappointment” and “anger”.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak at June 2020 gathering which saw both fined (Cabinet Office/PA)

The Lib Dems called on Rishi Sunak to strip Mr Johnson of the £115,000 annual allowance available to former prime ministers, saying it should be “the final nail in the coffin for Boris Johnson’s political career”.

Johnson loyalist Nadine Dorries said the committee’s report was “bizarre” – before threatening Tory MPs who vote to approve it next week with deselection.

"Any Conservative MP who would vote for this report is fundamentally not a Conservative and will be held to account by members and the public,” she said. “Deselections may follow. It’s serious.”

A vote is to be held on the committee’s conclusions in the Commons next week. Although he has ducked the 90-day suspension, a majority vote in favour would still amount to a significant rebuke for Mr Johnson after he left No 10 in disgrace.

Nadine Dorries warned Tory MPs against approving report (Getty)

The committee report also warned Mr Johnson they could find him guilty of another contempt over a “statement of truth” he provided explaining 16 events in Chequers after a dossier of possible rule breaches was handed to the police.

The MPs said it had accepted his explanations at face value, but warned that if “it subsequently emerges that Mr Johnson’s explanations are not true, then he may have committed a further contempt”.

The report revealed a split on how harsh Mr Johnson’s punishment should be, had he not quit his seat. MPs considered whether he should be permanently expelled from the Commons.

The SNP’s Allan Dorans and Labour’s Yvonne Fovargue backed the ban. But the four Tory members of the committee – Sir Bernard Jenkin, Sir Charles Walker, Andy Carter and Alberto Costa – opposed the amendment.