Nadine Dorries in sinister warning to Tory MPs as Boris allies hit back

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Boris Johnson loyalist has warned Tory MPs they face losing their seats if they back a damning report which found he deliberately misled parliament over Partygate.

MPs who support it were “fundamentally not” Conservative and would be “held to account” by the public, Nadine Dorries said.

A cross-party committee of MPs has found he repeatedly lied to the Commons over Covid-era parties.

Read our live coverage of reaction to the Partygate report here: Ex-PM’s final disgrace as lies finally laid bare

He should be barred from having a pass to parliament and, had he remained an MP should have been suspended for 90 days, they concluded.

In response Mr Johnson accused them of reaching a “deranged” conclusion.

His close political ally Ms Dorries warned Tory MPs they faced losing their jobs if they backed the findings.

“Any Conservative MP who would vote for this report is fundamentally not a Conservative and will be held to account by members and the public,” she said.

“Deselections may follow. It’s serious. MPs will now have to show this committee what real justice looks like and how it’s done.”

She also said the report had “overreached and revealed it’s true” intentions.

She also accused the committee chair Harriet Harman of setting out her “position” before the inquiry began.

A fightback has also begun among other Boris backers, with Tory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith branding the report's findings "appalling" and vowing to speak against them "publicly and in the House on Monday".

"I’m backing fairness and justice - not kangaroo courts," the Bassetlaw MP said on Twitter, alongside an "I'm backing Boris" graphic.

He said: "I am appalled at what I have read and the spiteful, vindictive and overreaching conclusions of the report. I won’t be supporting the recommendations and will be speaking against them both publicly and in the House on Monday."

Former Tory minister Esther McVey said it was "absurd and utterly unnecessary" to deny Mr Johnson a former MPs Parliamentary pass.

Ms McVey said on Twitter: "Demands calling for Boris to be denied a former MPs pass to parliament are absolutely absurd & utterly unnecessary."

And Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg also criticised the report and warned the House of Commons was in danger of “looking foolish”.

The former business secretary, awarded a knighthood by Mr Johnson, said the findings against his old boss were “fundamentally flawed”.

He praised Labour MP Chris Bryant for recusing himself as chairman of the committee, having publicly criticised Mr Johnson.

But Sir Jacob, speaking to GB News, added: “Harriet Harman did not and the problem with that is that the chairman of committees is extremely influential and important.

“The first draft that goes to the committee to vote on is prepared by the chairman of the committee and that level of power or authority of influence is one that needs to be exercised by somebody who has not judged the case before the committee.

“And I think this is a fundamental flaw, which undermines all the work of the committee.

“I think if you look back over the history of Parliament, Parliament sometimes makes great mistakes when it tries to stand on its dignity. I think that this report is in danger of making the House of Commons look foolish.”

But Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey described Boris Johnson as "a liar and law-breaker".

"He's treated the public with utter disdain," Sir Ed said.

"And while these Conservatives fight among themselves again, the country suffers.

"People are fed up. Rishi Sunak should call a General Election and give people the chance to end this charade.”