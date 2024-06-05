Treasury rubbishes Rishi Sunak’s £2,000 tax hike election TV debate claim

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Treasury has rubbished Rishi Sunak’s claim Labour will put up taxes by £2,000 for every household.

In the first TV debate of the general election campaign, the prime minister repeatedly pointed to analysis by Treasury civil servants showing a £38.5bn black hole in Sir Keir Starmer’s spending plans.

This would lead to each working household paying £2,094 more in tax under a Labour government, the PM claimed.

But, in a humiliating intervention for Mr Sunak, Treasury permanent secretary James Bowler wrote to the Labour Party on Monday to pour cold water on the claim.

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer met for the first time on the campaign trail as they went head-to-head in a debate hosted by ITV (Jonathan Hordle/ITV) ( PA Media )

The figure “includes costs beyond those provided by the civil service and published online by HM Treasury”, he told shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones.

“I agree that any costings derived from other sources or produced by other organisations should not be presented as having been produced by the civil service,” Mr Bowler added.

In a scathing letter, he said: “I have reminded ministers and advisers that this should be the case.”

Mr Bowler set out how the costings relied upon by Mr Sunak were nothing to do with impartial civil servants, and stressed that the Treasury was “not involved in the production of presentation of the Conservative Party’s document ‘Labour’s Tax Rises’ or the calculation of the total figure used”.

Jonathan Ashworth said the claim shows Rishi Sunak is ‘desperate’ ( Getty Images )

Just minutes after the letter was made public, Mr Sunak again repeated the claim on X, posting that “Keir Starmer’s tax rises will cost working families £2,094”.

Opening the debate on Tuesday night, Mr Sunak said: “Beyond raising your taxes and raiding your pensions, no-one knows what Labour would actually do.

“But you know what I would do? I’ll cut your taxes, protect your pension and reduce immigration.”

Expanding on the accusation later in the show during a debate about climate change, Mr Sunak said Sir Keir would “reverse all of the changes I’ve made” which would “cost everyone and you thousands of pounds.”

Sir Keir was slow to challenge the claim, but eventually described it as “absolute garbage”. And he sought to turn the tables on Mr Sunak, dubbing the prime minister “the British expert on tax rises” and pointing to the 70-year high tax burden.

It came as Sir Keir and Mr Sunak slugged it out in a tetchy first leader’s debate of the general election. A snap poll after the debate pointed to a narrow win for Mr Sunak, but a survey published on Wednesday morning pointed to a victory for Sir Keir.

Mr Bowler’s letter comes despite energy secretary Claire Coutinho claiming he personally signed off on the sums ( AFP via Getty Images )

Despite Mr Bowler’s letter having been sent on Monday, energy secretary Claire Coutinho was still claiming the £2,000 sum as a Treasury figure on Wednesday. Defending its use, she told LBC: “This is something which has been costed by Treasury officials, so independent, impartial civil servants, and I thought it was very telling that Keir Starmer could not refute the £2,000 of extra working taxes.”

She even went on to claim the figure was personally signed off by Mr Bowler and that it was if anything an underestimate.

Shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth said the £2,000 figure was “a desperate lie” and showed that Mr Sunak and the Conservatives are “desperate”.

He told Sky News: “Rishi Sunak has exposed himself as no better than Boris Johnson, who lied over parties in Downing Street in lockdown. He has exposed himself as no better and no different. He is desperate and he’s lying to the British public.”

The frontbencher said every Labour commitment during the election is fully funded and “we’re explaining where every penny piece comes from”.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “We were fair to Labour in the production of the Labour Tax rise briefing note and used clear Labour policies, their own costings or official HMT costings using the lowest assumptions.”