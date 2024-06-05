By twisting the truth so cynically, Rishi Sunak has stooped to Boris Johnson’s level

Half the Labour front bench seems to have branded the prime minister a liar after a particularly cynical performance in the first TV debate in the general election.

Shadow Treasury chief secretary Darren Jones said Rishi Sunak had “lied to the British people” and demanded an apology, while Jonathan Ashworth, shadow paymaster general, declared that the PM’s election strategy was “to lie through his teeth”.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, put a figure on Rishi’s supposed porkies, saying he had “lied 12 times” during the debate with Keir Starmer, adding: “The truth is it’s the Conservatives who have taken the tax burden to the highest it’s been in 70 years.”