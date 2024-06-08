Could Britain cope with Nigel Farage’s “net zero” migration without an economic meltdown? Privately, employers are running scared, not just of Farage but of the promises made by Labour and the Tories, both desperate to neutralise the threat posed by the Reform Party leader.

They are well aware that Britain needs migrant workers to cope with the labour shortages that bedevil its economy.

Official figures show that the number of job vacancies in the UK outstripped the number of unemployed people available to fill them as recently as the summer of 2022. An improving economy could easily deliver a repeat of that. UK business relies on immigration to keep the wheels of commerce turning. But by how much?