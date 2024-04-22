A revolution in the employment support we’re providing for people with health problems and disabilities,” was how Mel Stride described the programme he was overseeing as Rishi Sunak’s work and pensions secretary.

Speaking at the Conservative Party conference last year, he went on: “It pains me to think there are so many people being left on benefits who want to work and who could be thriving in work. It’s a waste of human potential.”

But how sincere was that? Because, you see, those quotes of his don’t exactly sit well with the decision to close the £100m Work and Health Programme currently operating in England and Wales.