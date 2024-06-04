Almost a third of the way into the general election campaign and Nigel Farage does it again.

Just as you thought voter fatigue might already be kicking in, the great self-publicist – indeed, the showman of modern British politics – pulls his rabbit out of the hat.

Last week, he was only interested in the US presidential election. This week he is the candidate for Clacton, the former seat of Douglas Carswell, the Tory MP who quit to join Ukip in 2014. Indeed, as he launched his campaign in front of a crowd of supporters, he promised to be a “bloody nuisance” – before having a milkshake thrown over him.