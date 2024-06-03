Nigel Farage confirms he will stand for Reform UK in general election

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nigel Farage has electrified the general election campaign, taking over as leader of Reform UK and launching a bid to become an MP in Tory-held Clacton.

In a major blow for Rishi Sunak’s electoral hopes, the former UKIP leader confirmed he has changed his mind and decided to contest the general election.

Mr Farage’s return as leader of Reform UK came with a promsie to serve for five years alongside the Conservatives in opposition. Former leader Richard Tice will become party chairman.

Click here for our live coverage of the general election campaign.

Explaining his bid to become an MP, as first revealed exclusively by The Independent, Mr Farage said he could not let down “millions of people” who had supported his past political projects.

Nigel Farage during a press conference with leader of Reform UK Richard Tice (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

At what he dubbed an emergency press conference, he added: “Something is happening out there.

“There is a rejection of the political class going on in this country in a way that has not been seen in modern times.”

Mr Farage is taking a risk because he has never won a parliamentary seats after seven attempts. He has though won European Parliament national elections as the leader of Ukip and the Brexit Paty (now Reform UK).

On Monday he said he has only stood once “in earnest”, a time he said the Conservatives cheated. “All the previous times it was as a pressure group to raise the profile of why we believed leaving the EU made sense when nobody else in parliament was saying it,” he said.

He also declared that Labour has already won the election and there is “not a contest” between Mr Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer. And he said Reform believes the current general election campaign is “the dullest, most boring election we have ever seen”. “We think this election needs a bit of gingering up,” he added.

Setting out Reform’s longer-term ambitions, Mr Farage said they would form the opposition in the next parliament and be the biggest party at the general election in 2029. “That is the ambition, simple as that,” he added.

And he said the party will “surprise everybody”, getting far more votes than the 3.9million won by UKIP in 2015.

He added: “When people start to realise in the red wall, with Reform second to Labour, when they start to realise that actually in those seats, it's a Conservative vote that's a vote for Labour, it's a Conservative vote that is a wasted vote, then I think we might just surprise everybody.

"We are appealing to Conservative voters, we are appealing to Labour voters."

Responding to the announcement, Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: "The Conservative Party has already become the mirror image of Nigel Farage's Reform.

"Rishi Sunak's constant pandering to Reform has horrified former lifelong Conservative voters in the centre ground.

"Sunak must show some backbone and rule out Farage ever joining the Conservative Party in future, including if he gets elected to be an MP."