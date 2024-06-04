To turn hard right now, Mr Sunak, would guarantee electoral disaster

Rishi Sunak went into the first televised head-to-head debate with Sir Keir Starmer knowing that he needed a game-changer to alter the course of an election campaign that appeared to be going from bad to worse for the Conservatives.

The prime minister will have been relieved that he could finally present voters with “the choice” between him and Sir Keir; the whole point of calling a July election was to force people who have written off the Tories to at least look more closely at the only possible alternative. But ominously for Mr Sunak, the build-up to the ITV debate was dominated by Nigel Farage’s dramatic arrival in the campaign as the new leader of Reform UK and the party’s candidate in Clacton, where he launched his campaign and outlined his aim to enact a reverse takeover of the Conservative Party after the drubbing he expects it to suffer.

For Mr Sunak, there is now no escaping Mr Farage, who was the ghost at the TV debate feast. With the latest opinion polls suggesting a catastrophe for the Tories, Mr Sunak might be tempted to lurch further to the right in a desperate attempt to woo voters attracted by a Farage-led Reform party.