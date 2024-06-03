When the prime minister stands before a carefully chosen studio audience on Tuesday evening for the election’s first televised head-to-head debate, it will be his most consequential encounter with a podium since that rainy night on Downing Street when he announced that the country would be going to the polls, and his suit would be going to the dry cleaners.

Rishi Sunak’s campaign got off to a damp start – and the drenchings haven’t stopped.

According to a number of opinion polls – including the most comprehensive of the election so far, by YouGov – the Tories are on course for an extinction-level event that will leave them with between 66 and 160 MPs, depending on who you believe. Labour looks to be on course for a 194-seat majority, the largest of any party in a century; in another scenario, the Liberal Democrats will beat the Tories to become the official opposition. It is for the public to decide which of those three prospects is the most jaw-dropping.