Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent View

Rishi Sunak faces the nation... and a potential wipeout

Editorial: As the party leaders prepare for the first TV debate of the election, new opinion polls suggest the Conservatives were on the brink of an extinction-level event long before Nigel Farage’s surprise return. We must hope his joining the campaign trail does not mean we are in for more populist, culture-war salvos

Monday 03 June 2024 22:08 BST
Comments
Since Rishi Sunak declared an election with his ’Drowning Street’ appearance, public opinion has studiously failed to shift an inch in his favour
Since Rishi Sunak declared an election with his ’Drowning Street’ appearance, public opinion has studiously failed to shift an inch in his favour (PA Wire)

When the prime minister stands before a carefully chosen studio audience on Tuesday evening for the election’s first televised head-to-head debate, it will be his most consequential encounter with a podium since that rainy night on Downing Street when he announced that the country would be going to the polls, and his suit would be going to the dry cleaners.

Rishi Sunak’s campaign got off to a damp start – and the drenchings haven’t stopped.

According to a number of opinion polls – including the most comprehensive of the election so far, by YouGov – the Tories are on course for an extinction-level event that will leave them with between 66 and 160 MPs, depending on who you believe. Labour looks to be on course for a 194-seat majority, the largest of any party in a century; in another scenario, the Liberal Democrats will beat the Tories to become the official opposition. It is for the public to decide which of those three prospects is the most jaw-dropping.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in