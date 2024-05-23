Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Not another one! Rishi Sunak’s big election announcement was something of a washout as the prime minister swapped the £2.6 million Downing Street press briefing room for the Great British Outdoors.

Standing outside No 10, Labour’s 1997 theme Things Can Only Get Better by D:Ream was blasted from Tory arch nemesis Steve Bray’s amplifier - sheltering under the dignity of an EU umbrella.

As the first verse kicks in and the penny drops as to what is about to happen, Mr Sunak tries to raise his voice to boast of his inflation achievements.

He said: “For some it may still be hard to look at your bank balance... but this is only the beginning.”

Of course social media users leapt on the moment and with a general election, Euro 2024, Glastonbury and Love Island coming up, the memes are going to be in full flow this summer.

Here are some of the best jokes, memes and quips so far.

Conservative peer and former party chairwoman Baroness Warsi tweeted a photograph of a drenched Rishi Sunak, saying: “Drowned and out.

“Not good look to kick off a #GeneralElection campaign.”

The general election represents a chance to change the country for the better, Sir Keir Starmer said.

Labour insiders are reportedly aghast the Conservatives allowed Rishi Sunak to announce the election in those conditions.

Responding to the announcement of an election, Sir Keir Starmer said: “Tonight, the Prime Minister has finally announced the next General Election, a moment the country needs and has been waiting for and where, by the force of our democracy, power returns to you.

“A chance to change for the better your future, your community, your country.

“It will feel like a long campaign, I am sure of that, but no matter what else is said and done, that opportunity for change is what this election is about.”