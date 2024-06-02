Rishi is finally cracking down on fly-tippers – here’s who he should go after next

Antisocial behaviour is a perennial favourite of campaigning politicians – even if some of them have hardly set the best example in recent years.

In among the jousting over the economy, healthcare and immigration policy, crime has not had much of a look-in so far in the current election battle, but Rishi Sunak did make a couple of headlines last week for his plans to tackle fly-tipping. “Everyone”, he said, “has the right … to feel a sense of pride in the place they call home.” And that’s why fly-tippers will, if the Tories are re-elected, face getting points on their driving license if they don’t change their ways.

When I was a boy, I thought fly-tipping was a prank you could play on a bluebottle. The reality is less jolly (except for bluebottles), and there is something strikingly grim about meandering down a country track only to find a huge pile of rubbish blocking your way.