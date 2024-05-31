Bereaved son confronts Sunak over Partygate: ‘How can anyone trust you?’

A bereaved son whose mother died during the coronavirus pandemic confronted Rishi Sunak over the Partygate scandal, asking the prime minister how he could be trusted as he continued the campaign trail on Thursday, 30 May.

Nick Fox confronted Mr Sunak during his visit to visit to Niftylift, a cherry picker manufacturer near Milton Keynes.

The 35-year-old environment, health and safety officer told the PM he lost his mother a month after Boris Johnson’s June 2020 birthday celebration in No 10, which Mr Sunak attended and was fined for.

“How can anyone trust you or the party after things like this?” Mr Fox asked.