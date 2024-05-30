A worker was caught on camera pulling faces as she listened to Rishi Sunak deliver a Conservative general election campaign speech during his tour of Devon.

The prime minister was delivering a speech to workers at a defence firm on Wednesday (29 May).

As Mr Sunak said “It’s been difficult the last few years”, the woman in the shot of the camera can be seen pulling a face.

Discussing the Covid pandemic and cost-of-living crisis, the Conservative leader added: “I hope you saw throughout that I had your back.”

The woman can again be seen pulling a face in response.