Tonnes of illegally-dumped waste plagues Kent beauty spot

Tonnes of illegally dumped waste is plaguing a Kent beauty spot, this drone footage shows.

A local community living by the ancient woodland is calling for the Environment Agency (EA) to “do the right thing” and immediately secure the funding to clear up the mess.

Hoad’s Wood is a beauty spot in Ashford, Kent, designated a site of special scientific interest, but is now described as an “environmental disaster”.

Campaigners have said the bluebell woodland has turned into a “desolate wasteland” buried under landfill waste, which in some areas is 25-foot-deep.

An EA spokesperson said it is aware of the impact fly-tipping has on communities and is determined to “keep one step ahead” of the criminals.