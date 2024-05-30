A promise not to raise taxes never fools the voting public

As in every previous general election for decades, if not centuries, tax has become a central issue in this campaign – and the claims and counterclaims have fallen into a familiar pattern.

“Dossiers” are lobbed across party lines. “Iron-clad” promises are carefully engineered to provide some well-disguised but necessary flex. What we now call “cakeism” becomes even more prevalent at election time – the attempt to persuade the public that in a slow-growing, ageing country with huge debts, our public services can be improved and paid for at the same time as taxes can be lowered (as the Tories say); or, at worst, increased only minimally in a few niche areas (the Labour approach).

From long and often bitter experience, the voters have learned to view such straight-faced assurances with a healthy scepticism.