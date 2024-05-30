A promise not to raise taxes never fools the voting public
Editorial: Rather than Labour and the Conservatives bickering over each other’s plans for VAT and national insurance, both parties would be better served admitting that such pledges are wholly contingent on factors far beyond their control
As in every previous general election for decades, if not centuries, tax has become a central issue in this campaign – and the claims and counterclaims have fallen into a familiar pattern.
“Dossiers” are lobbed across party lines. “Iron-clad” promises are carefully engineered to provide some well-disguised but necessary flex. What we now call “cakeism” becomes even more prevalent at election time – the attempt to persuade the public that in a slow-growing, ageing country with huge debts, our public services can be improved and paid for at the same time as taxes can be lowered (as the Tories say); or, at worst, increased only minimally in a few niche areas (the Labour approach).
From long and often bitter experience, the voters have learned to view such straight-faced assurances with a healthy scepticism.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments