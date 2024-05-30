Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent view

A promise not to raise taxes never fools the voting public

Editorial: Rather than Labour and the Conservatives bickering over each other’s plans for VAT and national insurance, both parties would be better served admitting that such pledges are wholly contingent on factors far beyond their control

Thursday 30 May 2024 17:53 BST
Comments
History shows that even the most sincere tax-cutting governments can be forced for entirely legitimate reasons to break their promises
History shows that even the most sincere tax-cutting governments can be forced for entirely legitimate reasons to break their promises (PA)

As in every previous general election for decades, if not centuries, tax has become a central issue in this campaign – and the claims and counterclaims have fallen into a familiar pattern.

“Dossiers” are lobbed across party lines. “Iron-clad” promises are carefully engineered to provide some well-disguised but necessary flex. What we now call “cakeism” becomes even more prevalent at election time – the attempt to persuade the public that in a slow-growing, ageing country with huge debts, our public services can be improved and paid for at the same time as taxes can be lowered (as the Tories say); or, at worst, increased only minimally in a few niche areas (the Labour approach).

From long and often bitter experience, the voters have learned to view such straight-faced assurances with a healthy scepticism.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in