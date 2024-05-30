Jeremy Hunt challenged over consecutive Tory VAT increases in tense live interview

Jeremy Hunt was confronted over the Conservatives’ increases to VAT over the years during a live interview with Nick Robinson on BBC Radio 4 on Thursday, 30 May.

It came as the Tories and Labour ruled out hikes if either party wins the general election.

“I am not pretending that there haven’t been times when Conservative governments haven’t put up taxes,” Mr Hunt said.

Margaret Thatcher’s government increased VAT from 8 per cent to 15 per cent in 1979.

It was then increased to 17.5 per cent, remaining at this figure until Labour lowered it to 15 per cent in December 2008, before raising it to 17.5 per cent a year later.